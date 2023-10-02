In Lima, Peru, workers accidentally discovered eight mummies and objects dating back to pre-Inca times. They were installing new gas pipelines outside the city.

The findings included mummies of ancient people in a sitting position wrapped in cotton cloth. The bodies were bound with ropes woven from vines, FOX6 reports.

Archaeologists believe that the mummies belong to the Inca culture called Ichma. This culture emerged in 1100 AD and spread through the valleys until it became part of the Inca Empire in the late 15th century.

The mummies were buried at a shallow depth. A residential neighborhood is now located around the burial site.

One of the archaeologists, Roberto Quispe, who worked in the trench, said that the burial bundles that were uncovered could contain about two adults and six minors.

All eight graves were found near restaurants and the road leading to the country's only nuclear power plant.

