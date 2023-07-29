Stains like they were never there: how to clean things with dishwasher tablets

Stains on clothes are an unpleasant problem that can even ruin your mood. However, there are many ways to remove stains, and one of them is to use dishwasher tablets.

Dishwasher tablets contain ingredients that help dissolve grease and dirt, so they can be effective in removing stains from grease, coffee, juices, sauces and other contaminants.

Read also: You've never done laundry like this before: why put chestnuts and foil in the machine

To remove a stain with a dishwasher tablet, follow these steps:

Dissolve one dishwasher tablet in three litres of warm water.

Put the stained items in a bowl and pour the solution over the stains.

Video of the day

Leave it for an hour.

Then put the items in the washing machine and add another dishwasher tablet to the drum.

Switch on the desired washing cycle.

This life hack can be used to remove stains from any fabric, but it is important to check the fabric's washability before using dishwasher tablets.

Here are some additional tips for removing stains from clothes:

Remove the stain as soon as possible. The longer the stain is on the fabric, the harder it will be to remove. Do not use hot water, as this can "set" the stain. Do not use bleach as it can damage coloured fabrics.

Find out how to get rid of mould in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!