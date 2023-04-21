Fifty graves: an ancient necropolis of the 2nd century AD was found in the center of Paris.

Paris is a city that has always been associated with mysteries and creepy stories. The history of Europe in general has many gruesome pages in its story: from mass graves in Slovakia to plague pits in London. Now, the history of Paris has been supplemented by another gloomy page - an ancient necropolis with fifty burials. The Parisian necropolis dates back to the 2nd century AD and reveals the secrets of the funeral rites of the Parisian tribe.

Since the 1800s, scientists have known that there is a part of the necropolis in Paris. But now they have found a rare section of it that sheds light on the beliefs, rites, and rituals of the ancient inhabitants of Lutetia. The discovery was made very close to the territory of the Port Royal station, which makes it even eerier.

The ancient city of Lutetia was very developed and well-fortified: it had aqueducts, baths, and an amphitheater. Its cemetery was huge and covered almost four hectares.

During the March excavations, archaeologists found funerary objects, glass and ceramic dishes, and coins that were usually placed in the mouths of the dead.

The Parisians made the same type of graves. Shoes were placed near the feet or next to them. The excavations allow us to understand what their life and health were like thanks to DNA analysis.

This discovery adds even more gothic and gloom to Paris. The excavations continue. Perhaps there is still much more to discover under the streets of Paris.

