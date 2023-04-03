Five types of manicure that became outdated and irrelevant in 2023 (photo)

There are always new trends and styles in manicure that fashionistas try to follow. Others are simply becoming a thing of the past and irrelevant.

There are always new trends and styles in manicure that fashionistas try to follow. Others are simply becoming a thing of the past and irrelevant.

French manicure

In recent years, classic French manicure has been in trend, but now it is not as popular as it once was.

Stylists advise changing the traditional white tip to a colored or shiny one.

Glitter with a massive shine

It's better to avoid polishes with a lot of glitter, as they look completely outdated and cheap nowadays.

Instead, choose a lighter glitter or metallic effect. This will add a sophisticated look to your hands.

Stiletto nails

Nowadays, the very long and narrowed to the tip shape of the nail is out of fashion. It is difficult to take care of them and perform everyday work (typing, buttoning, etc.).

Stylists recommend trying a shorter and more practical nail shape - square or oval.

Overly complex nail art

Drawings on your nails can show your personality and make them interesting, but overly complicated designs with a lot of colors and patterns, stickers, and cartoon characters look completely out of date.

It is better to try a simple and laconic design.

Matte manicure

Matte nails used to be especially popular, but now such a manicure is boring.

Stylists recommend trying to cover your nails with a glossy finish or shimmering varnish to get a brighter and more modern look.

