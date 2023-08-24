Five soothing and healing herbs that are easy to grow at home

Some herbs are known to be calming, relieving anxiety or improving sleep. You will also become calmer and more balanced.

Such plants are not only useful but also beautiful. You can grow them right on your windowsill or near your home.

Read also: Seven houseplants that will improve your sleep

Mint

Mint will help to establish sleep patterns, reduce anxiety, and help with stomach ailments. To grow this plant, you just need to pour the seeds into moist soil. Pinch the tips of the shoots periodically to keep the mint strong and tidy.

Video of the day

Chamomile

Chamomile has medicinal properties, helps to relax and fall asleep quickly. It can be grown on a windowsill.

You may not see the beautiful flowers, but you can use the stems and leaves for infusions and decoctions. Grow it in a well-lit and warm place.

When you have harvested it, dry it well and put it in a cloth bag for long-term storage.

Basil

Basil has a great flavour and is known for improving focus, calming anxiety and giving you strength.

It is very easy to grow. Put the seeds in moist soil and sprinkle them with soil. Cover with a lid or bag until the first sprouts appear.

Read also: Sucking energy and strength: Top 5 most dangerous indoor plants for humans

Oregano

If you have problems with the gastrointestinal tract, then you need this plant. It will also help you overcome insomnia and improve concentration, activate the brain.

Growing oregano at home is not so easy. The easiest option is to find an oregano bush in autumn and uproot it. Then transplant a part of the rhizome with healthy buds into your pot.

Lavender

Lavender will fill the room with a soothing aroma, and the flowers can be used to make tea. It will help you relax, fall asleep faster, relieve cramps and headaches.

As a reminder, houseplants can be useful and beneficial to your space, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them can attract pests, such as cockroaches.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!