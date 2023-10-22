Five ways to freeze carrots for the winter

Carrots are a useful and tasty vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Freezing carrots is one of the ways to preserve their freshness and useful properties for the winter.

Young, firm root vegetables are suitable for freezing, without any damage and signs of rotting. Choose table varieties, better late ones.

Carrots should be washed well, peeled and cut off the tops, as they will taste bitter.

You can store carrots in plastic containers, freezer bags or ice molds. As a last resort, take regular plastic bags.

Freezing carrots can be done in a variety of ways, but you should consider your goals first.

1- Body carrots. Young carrots can be frozen in this form, which can be used for fish and meat dishes.

First, rinse the carrots and dry them on a paper towel. It is important to let the water run off. Once dry, bag them up and put them in the freezer.

2. Grated or diced/sliced/sliced/circle carrots. Such a preparation is universal, so the vegetable can be used for cooking various dishes.

If you do not want to spend a lot of time, you can use a food processor to chop carrots. Before freezing, you need to drain the juice.

3- Roasted carrots. If you freeze pre-roasted carrots, they are perfect for soups and borscht. You can combine with other vegetables. The process of preparation is very simple - unpack into containers for portions and put in the freezer.

4. Blanching. To do this, carrots should be poured steep boiling water for a few minutes, and then immediately cold. Thanks to this method, it will not darken.

Carrots frozen in bags can stick to each other. To avoid this, you can add some flour or starch to the bag.

Frozen carrots have a shelf life of 6 to 12 months.

