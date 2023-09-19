Five tips to reduce electricity consumption at home

Home appliances add to our utility bills. To minimize your energy consumption, you need to do a few environmentally responsible things every day.

We use some devices unreasonably or they "pump" kilowatts in standby mode. Sante+ experts talked about this.

1. Buy household appliances that are adapted to energy consumption.

When purchasing a household appliance, it is important to check the product's energy efficiency label, which provides important information about the energy class, electricity consumption, water consumption, and noise produced by the appliance. This allows you to tailor the choice of your device according to certain criteria.

For lower consumption, these devices should belong to a higher energy class. This is the A+++ class. In addition, special attention should be paid to older models of devices that consume more energy.

2. Air conditioning in the top 5 in terms of energy consumption.

Air conditioning is one of the main sources of energy consumption, just like heating. When used during periods of extreme heat, it consumes much more than other devices. Use less air conditioning, and in the heat, for example, try to lower the curtains or ventilate the room at night to create a draft.

3. Use your dryer differently to reduce consumption.

The dryer and even the washing machine are also responsible for your huge electricity bill. It is undoubtedly a very energy-intensive tool because of its drying functions that require more energy. С

it is good to know that the dryer alone consumes an average of 350 kWh per year. Whether it is a washer or a dryer, you can try new washing/drying methods. It is recommended to run the machine on a short program that requires low temperature or on the Eco program. This will help reduce energy costs.

4. Use an appropriate refrigerator to reduce consumption.

A refrigerator that is always on, especially a refrigerator/freezer combination, is one of the appliances that consumes the most electricity in your home. It consumes between 200 and 500 kWh per year.

To reduce this consumption, which remains too high, do not leave the refrigerator door open for too long. The refrigerator will have to lower the temperature again, consuming more energy. Similarly, it is advisable to let hot foods cool down outside the refrigerator so as not to cause increased energy consumption.

In addition, you need to check the energy class of the refrigerator before buying. An A+++ refrigerator will consume much less energy than a D refrigerator.

5. Turn off the TV to reduce energy consumption.

Some people use the TV as a sleep aid and sometimes leave it on as background music. When you're not watching TV, it's best to turn it off. Just like a computer that stays on, a TV consumes between 130 and 200 kWh per year.

To prevent this from affecting your electricity bill, it's best to unplug these devices altogether. When they are in standby mode, they still consume electricity. It should be noted that an LED TV consumes less than an LCD screen and a plasma screen.

