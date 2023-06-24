Five secrets of the perfect selfie: tips from professional photographers

With the development of social media, selfies have become very popular. We post our photos and hope to get lots of likes, but sometimes the photos are not very good. This shouldn't upset you, because UaPortal has put together a few tips to make your photos look great.

Choose the right lighting

Good lighting is the main key to a beautiful photo. It is best to take photos in bright daylight. If you take photos in the evening, use a flash and set a special evening mode. A ring lamp, which is used by professional bloggers, helps a lot.

Wipe the camera lens

It sounds trivial, but the quality of the photo will improve. A dirty lens makes photos blurry, even if the optics are of high quality. Wipe your camera before taking a photo.

Think about the image

If you really want to attract attention, think about a good look. Good make-up and stylish clothes will immediately draw attention to the photo. Make your facial expression and pose relaxed, as if the photographer caught you doing something casual, like reading a book or having breakfast.

Choose the right clothes

Clothes should complement your overall look. Don't dress too brightly. It is better to choose calm colours. Your clothes should be comfortable and stylish.

The right angle

The right angle can take away several years, hide flaws and improve your figure. You don't have to be a professional photographer to learn how to choose the right angle. Experiment and you will succeed.

