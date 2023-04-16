Five foods that can never be consumed together with tea

Not all products are suitable for combining over time, although we are used to using some kind of pastry, snack, or other dishes with this drink. In particular, products with a strong smell will not be the best "ally" for tea.

Nutritionists recommend being careful and excluding food that is not suitable for tea. Such recommendations will help improve health after tea.

Spicy products or with a strong smell

The subtle aroma of tea can be interrupted by-products with a high content of spices and a strong smell. It will also make it difficult to drink. In particular, we are talking about garlic, hot sauce, onions, curry, and chili.

Acidic products

Foods with high acidity interfere with the absorption of useful antioxidants contained in tea. According to nutritionists, you should avoid drinking citrus fruits at the same time as tea.

Dairy products

Milk or cream can neutralize the polyphenols in tea and reduce their antioxidant properties. However, this effect is less pronounced in black tea.

Products with excess sugar

If you eat a lot of sweets, it can cause a spike in blood sugar. Therefore, it is best to use them in moderation.

Fried or fatty food

Fried or fatty food is difficult to digest and causes discomfort. If you combine it with tea, then there will be no benefit from the drink.

However, you are free to experiment with different time combinations. Find your sweet spot and decide what suits your taste buds best.

