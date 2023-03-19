Five fashion tips on how to wear a white shirt in style this spring

With the warming weather, many fashionistas take out such a basic thing as a white shirt from their wardrobe. With it, you can create a stylish look for walks, work or more formal events.

Vogue.ua offered five options for combining a white shirt with different things. The selection will be relevant for the spring of 2023.

Read also: Black leather jackets are back: 4 most trendy jacket models for spring

Preppy style

Video of the day

The preppy style resembles the uniform worn in elite English schools and colleges. It looks elegant, sophisticated and suitable for almost any age. The basis of preppy style is conservative silhouettes, deep colors and natural fabrics.

The popular Netflix series "Wednesday" supports the current preppy trend. Stylists advise paying attention to denim sets consisting of a jacket and skirt this spring. You can wear two-tone brogues with a chunky sole.

Bright accent

A good solution will be to add bright accents to the look with a white shirt. For example, floral prints, palazzo pants, and jackets of delicate shades will be relevant this spring season.

Read also: The stylist showed the TOP-3 most fashionable shoes of this spring

Black and white classic

Pleated skirts are making a comeback. They can be successfully combined with a strict office dress code. The image will be more lively if you add restrained but stylish accessories (bag, scarf, glasses).

Elegance and practicality

A white shirt can be combined with palazzo pants, a denim vest, and heels. Your look will be elegant and sophisticated.

Read also: Three terrible anti-trends that distort your look

Sporty chic

A white shirt will be relevant even in a sporty style. Choose a sweatshirt or hoodie to wear over a shirt, and add comfortable jeans and stylish accessories.

Recall that world stylists have named 7 things and accessories that are better not to wear this spring. A few simple tips will help everyone look stylish.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!