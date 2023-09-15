Five culinary hacks with potatoes that you must try

Potatoes can be prepared in different ways. However, not everyone knows that some simple life hacks will make your life easier.

1. Quick and tasty cooking of potatoes in the microwave

To save time, you can cook potatoes not only in the oven, in a pan or in a pot, but also in the microwave. To do this, wash the potatoes, pierce each one 5-7 times with a fork, put them on a plate and put them in the microwave. Medium-sized potatoes will be cooked for 5 minutes, two pieces - for 10 minutes, and four tubers - for 15 minutes.

When the potatoes are ready, take them out, cut them into pieces and add oil, cheese, sour cream, greens, and bacon.

2. Before cooking potatoes, run a knife over them. So you can quickly clean it later.

Wash the potatoes well and run a knife in a circle. Once the potatoes are cooked and cooled, peeling them off will be much easier than peeling them with a knife.

3. Use leftover mashed potatoes for other dishes

Take your time to throw away any leftover mashed potatoes you have left. You can use it to make dumplings, dumplings with potatoes, cabbage and other fillings, etc.

4. The water in which the potatoes were cooked can become gravy

To make the gravy, mix the broth, a little water left after cooking the potatoes, salt and pepper, and add ½ spoon of cornstarch.

5. Potatoes can save oversalted soup

If it so happened that you oversalted the soup, do not rush to dilute it with water. Put the potatoes in the liquid and cook on low heat for another 10 minutes. Thanks to the fact that the potatoes will absorb excess salt, your soup will be saved.

