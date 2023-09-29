Five kitchen appliances that use a lot of electricity

Modern kitchens have many different electrical appliances that make life easier. However, they consume a lot of electricity, which will only increase utility bills.

Experts from Kessler kitchens have named five devices that are the most energy-intensive in the kitchen. It is reported by Express.

Five appliances in the kitchen that consume a lot of electricity

1. The refrigerator is the most energy-intensive appliance in the kitchen. In general, it accounts for about a third of all electricity consumption. To save money, you should make sure that the temperature inside the device is set correctly.

In refrigerators with freezers, the optimal temperature is 3-5 degrees Celsius, and the freezer itself should be -18 degrees Celsius.

When buying a refrigerator, consider the class, as A+++ can save up to 80% of electricity.

2. Wine refrigerator. In this case, it's not about the temperature, as some types of wine should be stored at a temperature of 7-10 degrees, and others at 10-13 degrees Celsius.

3. Kettle. Calculate how much water you need. After all, the more water, the longer it will take to heat up and consume more electricity, respectively.

4. An electric stove takes longer to heat up than a gas stove. Therefore, experts advise using a microwave instead of an electric stove. If you still want to use a stove, think about the size of the dishes. Less electricity will be consumed if you heat food in a small saucepan.

5. Oven. Experts recommend using a deep fryer as a replacement for the oven.

