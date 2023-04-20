"Air defense was not working": Yuriy Ihnat comments on strange flash over Kyiv

Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Air Force, told Suspilne that air defense systems were not working on the night of April 20, when a flash was recorded in the sky over Kyiv. He also added that no enemy attacks were recorded in the Kyiv region this time because the Air Force is engaged in shooting down air targets that attack Ukraine.

Answering a question about the mention of "clarification" in their telegram channel, Ihnat said that "they started attributing space saucers to us... someone has to clarify this, but not us."

Earlier, on the air of the "Edyni novyny" telethon, the Air Force spokesperson commented on the situation in the sky over Kyiv, saying that he could not say exactly what happened, as this is a matter for specialists.

"The footage you're showing will probably be commented on tomorrow. What exactly it was. Was it some kind of celestial body or was it some kind of satellite fragment, meteorite or something else, some other anomaly. There are specialists for that. The Air Force does something else. We shoot down air targets that attack Ukraine. No enemy attacks were recorded in the Kyiv region this time." Ignat said.

As a reminder, in Kyiv on the evening of April 19, people saw a strong flash in the sky. Local residents also reported hearing sounds resembling explosions.

