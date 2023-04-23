Scarecrows and shiny objects: How to scare birds away from the garden

A scarecrow in the garden can scare away birds and save your crops, or it can be a nice decorative element in your yard. If you want to make it effective, there are some simple ideas you can implement yourself.

Stick many reflective objects on the scarecrow, such as pieces of mirrors, glitter, tinsel, and CDs. All these objects will reflect light from different angles and if the bird makes eye contact with them, it will get scared.

Attach something movable that will rotate in the wind and can generate sound. You can use empty beer cans, and bottles to create rattling sounds. This will increase the effectiveness of your scarecrow.

For the simplest scarecrows, you need two sticks that are fastened with a cross and old clothes. It can be dressed on these sticks to create the likeness of a person. For the head, you can use a bucket and put a hat on it.

If you want to make a decorative scarecrow that will delight your and your neighbors' eyes, you will need other materials. For example, you can make a doll out of fabric stuffed with straw. The main thing is that it shines and moves to scare the birds.

You can easily make your scarecrow yourself from available materials. The main thing is that you make it effective in scaring away birds and pleasing to your eyes.

