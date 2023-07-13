Black crows and magpies from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Scotland have demonstrated impressive ingenuity by using anti-bird spikes to build their nests.

It is known that these birds are able to find and use strips of spikes left in landfills. However, scientists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico have found that crows and magpies do not just find spikes, but deliberately tear them off buildings where they are attached by people, Deinsea writes.

It turned out that birds use bird spikes as a base for their nests. They take them as a strong base for the nest or use them to protect themselves from predators. For example, crows use the spikes simply as a nest base, while magpies incorporate them into their buildings for protection.

Bird spikes are used by humans on buildings, especially historic structures, to prevent birds from landing and contaminating their droppings. It is known that these spikes have been in use for over seventy years and are quite effective deterrents.

However, birds, particularly crows and magpies, find ways to bypass these obstacles. They deliberately tear off the bird spikes from buildings and use them for their own purposes. Archaeologists from the Naturalis Museum in Leiden and other scientists have discovered several examples of this behavior.

In 2021, magpie nests were discovered in Antwerp, Enschede (Netherlands) and Glasgow (Scotland) that used bird spikes. The nests consisted of strips of bird spikes that served as the basis for nest construction and protection.

These discoveries demonstrate the amazing ingenuity of birds in using human-made objects for their needs. They demonstrate the ability to adapt to the environment and find unexpected solutions for nest building and protection from predators.

