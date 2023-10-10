Psychologists told what to do to better remember dreams

Dreaming is a phenomenon that often reflects our thoughts, fears, and concerns that bother us during the day. These nighttime adventures can hide important answers to our life questions.

However, it is often difficult for us to remember dreams or analyze their content. Experts in Psychology Today magazine try to explain how this is possible.

Read also: 5 useful apps to improve your sleep

Psychologists believe that dreams can serve as a tool for increasing self-awareness. If we did properly memorize and decipher them, even the strangest and most unexpected dreams could help us solve personal problems, avoid mistakes, and even succeed in life.

So, how can you make dream memorization more effective? Your attention to detail and emotions play an important role in this process. Learning how to memorize dreams is an important step on the way to a greater understanding of your own psychology and increased self-awareness. So try to save these important fragments of your nighttime world.

Here are some tips:

Keep a diary of dreams: Start a diary of dreams where you can closely describe every detail of what you saw in your dream. Writing or even drawing helps you remember more information. Remember to keep the diary next to your bed so that you can write down your dreams as soon as you wake up. Recalling dreams after waking up: Try to recall all the details of your dream immediately after waking up. Think about the imagery before you open the eyes. It is important to remember not only the pictures but also your own feelings. Try to recall your emotions immediately after waking up. Note important dreams: Regularly note the most important dreams that you remember as positive or negative in terms of your own emotions. These dreams may hold clues to your subconscious mind. It is also worth noting dreams where the same people, places, or themes recur, or where details change in similar dreams.

We also offer you the tips from sleep experts who have told us what makes a person wake up at night.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!