Psychologists answered how to prevent child stress at the beginning of the school year

The beginning of a new school year, especially for Ukrainian students, can be very stressful. Psychologist Svitlana Roy gave advice on how to adapt children to these changes.

Read also: Do this in the evening to sleep better at night and improve your memory

According to her, during this period, children can feel shame, insecurity, guilt, and loneliness. Therefore, she encourages parents to support their children. Here are some tips:

Create an atmosphere of mutual respect and safety at home. It is important to teach children to view mistakes as opportunities for learning, not as failure. Help children achieve small goals and celebrate their achievements. This will help maintain their self-confidence. Discuss family plans with your children and give them an explanation for any changes. Understand that children may experience frustration at the beginning of the school year, and this can lead to feelings of powerlessness. A psychologist recommends paying attention to these issues to prevent negative consequences.

At the same time, it is important to support children to help them successfully adapt to the new school year.

As a reminder, scientists have found a way to improve memory by half.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!