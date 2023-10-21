Provoking the development of dementia: the top 5 professions harmful to a brain activity

Physical work can be exhausting, and researchers, who were analyzing data from more than 7,000 participants found that people who work in physically demanding jobs have an increased risk of developing dementia or a cognitive impairment.

This risk increases depending on the duration and intensity of physical activity. The following categories of workers are particularly vulnerable to this risk: salespeople, nursing assistants, nursing assistants, crop farmers, and livestock farmers.

The researchers also found that spending more than 10 hours a day in a sedentary posture may increase the risk of dementia.

The study's conclusions recommend developing effective work plans for people who are working in physically demanding occupations to prevent cognitive impairment.

The study authors explained that heavy physical activity can wear down both the body and the brain and affect cognitive function in old age. It's important to make time for rest. Labor in fields such as engineering, administration and teaching can contribute to cognitive development throughout life.

