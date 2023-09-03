Check the expiration date: What things in the house should be disposed of immediately

In every home, you can find a number of broken or worn-out things that for some reason have not yet ended up in the trash and continue to take up space.

Read also: Які дні тижня є вдалими для прибирання будинку

In addition to broken and damaged items, there are other items that should be checked and possibly thrown away or replaced with new ones, writes Telegraph.

Dishwashing sponges: Normally, you should replace sponges at least once every two weeks. However, many people use them for much longer than they deserve and only replace them when they are completely unusable. Spices: It's best to throw away all open but unused spice sachets and jars if they've been around for more than a year. Spices lose their flavor and aroma over time, and they may not add the desired flavor to dishes. Cosmetics: Many cosmetics have a long shelf life, but opening them shortens this period. Some cosmetics should be used for no more than six months, as they can lose their effectiveness and safety for the skin over time. Toothbrushes: Change your toothbrushes at least once every three months. After that time, their effectiveness decreases and they may be less beneficial to your oral health. Medications: Many medications have a limited shelf life. Therefore, regularly check the composition and expiration date in your medicine cabinet, and throw away old medications that can no longer be used. Toilet brush: Although some housewives know how to renew toilet brushes, it is better to change this item regularly if possible. After prolonged use, they may become less effective and not provide the expected result.

As a reminder, we wrote about another interesting Chinese life hack that will help you easily get rid of dust in your apartment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!