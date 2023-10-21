Check your moles: What body marks predict wealth and good luck

Many people believe in the influence of luck on success in life. They believe that besides professionalism, hard work and desire to achieve the goal, the mysterious "smile of Fortune" plays a role in success. There are certain omens and signs that, according to esotericists, can indicate commitment to the higher forces and the attitude of Fortune to a particular person.

One such sign is moles on the body. Experts say that the location of moles can reflect the degree of happiness of a person. Here are some examples of these signs:

A mole on the navel: Common belief indicates that this is a sign of prosperity and wealth. A birthmark above the right eyebrow (or on the eyebrow itself): This mole predicts good luck, success in business, love and wealth to its owner. Moles on any part of the nose: They are often taken as a sign of a successful marriage, good luck and success in business. Mole on either ear: This sign is often associated with wealth and an affluent life. A mole on the left breast: It is usually consonant with hardworking people who excel in business and material prosperity. A mole on the chin: This mole can indicate a love of traveling and the disposition of good luck and fortune.

It should be noted that such beliefs have their basis in folk omens and beliefs, not scientifically proven fact. In fact, luck in life depends on many factors, and birthmarks on the body are natural physiological features that do not directly affect the degree of success.

