If you want to make repairs in your home with your own hands, you may encounter the problem that old wallpaper is not so easy to remove. Paper wallpaper will not be a problem, but if it is vinyl or non-woven, you will have to take some time.

Repair experts note that you should not rush to tear off old wallpaper. First, you need to stock up on the following tools:

spatulas (wide and narrow)

knife;

a perforation roller;

wallpaper "tiger" also known as needle roller;

sponge.

If you have paper wallpaper, it is easy to tear it off starting from the bottom and pulling the fabric upward. If they come off poorly, you should use a spatula, but do not overdo it so as not to damage the wall surface.

Video of the day

If parts of the paper wallpaper do not come off well, spray them with water, preferably warm water, then leave them to soak for 10-15 minutes and scrape off the residue with a spatula.

For better effectiveness, you can prepare a special solution. To do this, you will need hot water (a bucket), liquid soap, and a tablespoon of baking soda. Mix everything and apply it to the wallpaper with a sponge. This solution effectively softens the glue and makes it easier to peel off the wallpaper.

Read also: How to install laminate flooring at home: repair tips

To tear off non-woven or vinyl wallpaper, you should also start pulling it off the wall from the bottom and remove the fabric upward. If some areas cannot be torn off, you can moisten them, but before doing so, use special tools that damage the surface of such wallpaper so that it can get wet.

"Wallpaper with a moisture-resistant top layer should be pre-treated with a perforation or needle roller. The canvases should be wetted in sections so that the moisture does not dry out until the wetted area is removed," the report says.

Experts add that there are many special products on sale that are quickly and well absorbed by the wallpaper and make it easy to remove.

The main thing is to follow the instructions when preparing the composition. Usually, the powder, liquid or gel is diluted with water, applied to the surface of the canvas in the traditional way and left for the time indicated on the package. For better impregnation, it is recommended to pre-treat waterproof materials with a knife or wallpaper "tiger". The method has proven itself when used on various types of wallpaper, including textile," experts say.

There is another method for easy wallpaper removal called steaming. You need to take an iron or a steam generator. Turn it on and steam the wallpaper. The old glue will come off and the wallpaper will be easy to remove.

Earlier, we wrote about 20 life hacks that will help you clean your apartment faster.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!