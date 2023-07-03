The wreckage of an ancient ship from the third century BC was discovered by divers from the Croatian and Italian navies during a mine countermeasures exercise in the Adriatic. The wreck was found at a depth of over 140 feet.

The vessel was carrying a cargo of amphorae and was shipwrecked. This is one of the first fully preserved shipwrecks ever found on the east coast of the Adriatic, according to The History Blog.

The joint training mission was conducted near the island of Šćedro, as no archaeological sites were mapped there. However, the search for mines provided an excellent opportunity for the divers to cooperate with the Croatian Ministry of Culture and Media on seabed research.

The underwater archaeologists will return to the site to investigate it and document the location of the cargo on the seabed. Once the wreck is fully recorded, experts will develop a plan for its long-term protection and preservation.

