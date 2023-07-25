'The enemy was forced to withdraw': the General Staff spoke about the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian Armed Forces drove the enemy out of their positions near Andriivka in the Bakhmut sector. This became possible in the course of the Ukrainian military offensive.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalyov during a television marathon.

"In the course of offensive and assault operations by the Defence Forces, the enemy was forced to withdraw from its positions near Andriivka," said Andriy Kovalyov.

He noted that Russian fighters were unsuccessfully advancing in the areas north-west of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, south of Ivanivske and west of Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

As a reminder, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that the occupiers' priority goal in eastern Ukraine is to force Ukrainian soldiers to the Oskol River in the Kupyansk sector. However, their main goal is the complete capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, Serhiy Cherevaty is convinced that the enemy will not be able to achieve this goal.

On 22 July, the spokesperson for the Southern Operational Command, Natalia Gumenyuk, said that the enemy had taken a break to gather information. There is an increased activity of reconnaissance drones that collect information related to port infrastructure.

