Easy ways to get rid of sweat odor if you don't have underarm deodorant

If you notice that your underarm deodorant is out in the morning after a shower, don't run to the store right away. Some improvised remedies can cope with the smell of sweat just as well as special antiperspirants.

The first thing you should pay attention to is whether you have hydrogen peroxide. This product won't save you from sweating, but if you sweat, the smell of sweat won't appear for a few hours. Just moisten a cotton ball with peroxide and wipe the armpit area.

You may have an antiseptic soap or even a regular hand sanitizer. They can also block bacteria that make sweat smell bad for a while.

Baby powder or talcum powder can also help. These products neutralize excess moisture and absorb unpleasant odors. They are applied to the skin in a thin layer.

Lemon juice - it will reduce sweating and eliminate unpleasant odor.

Infusion of chamomile and baking soda - brew 50 grams of chamomile in a liter of water, cool for an hour, and add a tablespoon of baking soda. This solution can be used to wipe out areas of excessive sweating on the body.

