Simple tips on how to bake a delicious goose with apples and pumpkin

People tend to to cook dishes with pumpkin every fall. We suggest trying to cook a goose stuffed with apples and pumpkin pieces.

If you want to get a crispy crust on the meat, then bake the goose in the oven in a deep baking dish. If you want to make the meat soft inside, find out what you gotta do for it.

The carcass of the goose should be washed and the remnants of feathers should be pulled out from the skin. If there are any internal organs left inside, it is better to extract them. You also need to remove the fat glands above the bump and breast, and then trim the tips of the wings, otherwise they will burn.

Read also: fall recipe for fritters with onions and pumpkin

Marinate it like this: rub it externally and internally with pepper, salt and your favorite spices. You can use lemon or garlic. Then the carcass should be wrapped with a food film and left for 24 hours in the refrigerator. The longer the goose is marinated (up to two days), the tastier the crust will be.

Meanwhile, prepare the stuffing. For doing this, take pumpkin and apples of sour and hard varieties. They need to be washed and cut into large pieces. You can add zest from the orange for a brighter flavor to the pumpkin,.

Pull out the marinated carcass and pierce the skin on the breasts and thighs with a toothpick. Stuff the goose with apples and pumpkin pieces. Sew up the belly to prevent the stuffing from falling out.

Take a baking dish so that the goose fits in completelyit and does not come out of the sides. The goose should be placed belly down. Pour water into the bottom of the mold, filling it halfway.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Put the mold with the goose to bake for 20 minutes.

After - turn the temperature down to 150 degrees and bake for up to 3 hours, depending on your oven and the size of the bird. The bigger the goose carcass, the longer it needs to bake.

If you want the front part to be cooked through as well, 30 minutes before the end of cooking, remove the mold with the goose from the oven and turn it over. Put it back in the oven again.

How to check if the goose is ready

Take the mold with the meat out of the oven and carefully use a sharp toothpick to pierce the paw or skin under the goose's armpits. If colorless juice starts to flow from the puncture point, the meat is ready, if the liquid has a pink or reddish tint, the meat needs a little more time to bake.

By the way, you can wrap the carcass in foil to speed up the process of baking a goose.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipes of hearty salads.

If you want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!