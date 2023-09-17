Simple steps to save a dying orchid

An orchid is a perennial flowering plant with evergreen leaves. This tropical plant loves warmth and humidity. It can be grown in pots as a houseplant.

There are different varieties of orchids, but the most famous is Phalaenopsis. This plant is easy to care for, but it can wilt if not cared for under the right conditions.

To care for an orchid and keep it in good condition, you need to know the conditions of its growth. Sometimes over- or under-watering can be fatal to your plant.

How to save a dying orchid

If you notice that the leaves of the plant have begun to fall off, it may be entering a state of dormancy. If the leaves turn yellow, it has been affected by a disease. Dark green means that the orchid lacks light.

The roots of a dying plant will change - they become soft, darker, or dry out. However, you can save your plant if it still has healthy roots.

Experts advise to clean the roots of the orchid first. Take it out of the pot, remove any pieces of earth stuck to the roots. Then rinse the roots with water and cut off the dead shoots. Leave only the green roots or green tips. If the rot has also affected the stem, cut it off just below the leaves and remove any dehydrated or damaged leaves and petals.

Repotting an orchid will allow you to give your plant a new supply of nutrients and eventually it will produce flowers. It is better to put the new substrate in a transparent plastic pot so that you can check the condition of the roots regularly. As for the potting soil, it is advisable that it consists of pieces of bark, charcoal fibers, sphagnum moss, or even charcoal fibers. Also, don't forget to put clay balls in the bottom of the pot to promote drainage. Be sure to water the pot lightly to moisten the soil, and only then plant the orchid.

For your plant to recover and bloom again, you need to create favorable conditions for its development. To do this, place the orchid in a bright place, while avoiding direct sunlight. This can actually burn the leaves of your plant - prefer partial shade.

Keep orchid pots at a temperature between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. Also, the pots should be away from drafts as well as heat sources. The orchid is also very fond of humidity. Water it with rainwater or settled water at room temperature.

Also, be sure to protect your orchid from parasites or pests that devastate it, such as aphids or mealybugs.

