A simple and budget life hack: why put a wet napkin in the washing machine

There are various folk life hacks for better and more efficient washing. For example, you can add a damp cloth to the laundry in the washing machine.

This was reported by Pixel. Lint and wool can remain on clothes after washing, making them unattractive and unpleasant to wear. In addition, lint can accumulate in the drum of the washing machine, which can lead to breakage.

In particular, a damp cloth placed in the drum of a washing machine attracts all the lint and wool that is on the clothes. This happens because the wet wipe becomes a center of gravity for small particles.

Before putting a wet wipe in the drum with your clothes, you need to know some things:

You can only use the same wipe once.

You should also use wet wipes. Fabric products are not suitable for this life hack.

The wipes must be strong.

Do not put more than three wet wipes in the washing machine drum.

So, after you put the dirty clothes in the drum, add a damp cloth. After that, start the wash as usual.

