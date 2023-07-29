A simple way to effectively remove greasy stains from clothes: do it before washing

Stains that remain on clothes are difficult to remove and should be treated before putting them in the washing machine. Heavy soiling can sometimes remain on clothes even after washing.

These soiled items of clothing should not be put in the washing machine without pretreatment. The Sante Plus magazine suggested using a simple product that will help get rid of stains of any complexity.

Some greasy stains on clothes cannot be washed. Therefore, it is necessary to pre-soak them before putting them in the washing machine.

To do this, use dishwashing liquid to remove the dried stain from the garment and a toothbrush to lightly scrub it.

Allow the product to work for a few minutes, then place the garment in the washing machine. You can also soak the stained garment in a bowl of cold water mixed with a tablespoon of dishwashing detergent. With this soapy water, it will become clean and stain-free.

You can use these natural ingredients to remove stubborn dirt:

1. Marseille soap. To get rid of a greasy stain on your clothes, you can use Marseille soap before putting them in the machine, especially to remove yellow stains on fabric.

Rub the stain with damp Marseille soap and leave it for a few hours before loading the laundry into the washing machine. Then run a wash cycle suitable for the garment.

2. Baking soda. To use it as a pre-wash stain remover, dissolve a tablespoon of bicarbonate in 400 ml of hot water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Spray the mixture onto the stains and leave it on for a few minutes before putting the clothes in the washing machine. Be careful with silk and cotton.

3. White vinegar. To do this, soak the stain in white vinegar and leave it to act for about an hour. Then you can put the clothes in the machine.

