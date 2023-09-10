Just pour this product into the tank: how to solve the problem of limescale on the toilet

Limescale on the toilet is a common problem that can be not only unpleasant but also harmful to health. The chemicals often used to remove limescale can be toxic and cause skin and eye irritation.

Fortunately, there are several effective ways to remove limescale from the toilet without using chemicals.

You can use baking soda and vinegar. Simply sprinkle baking soda on the toilet bowl and then pour vinegar. The fizzing reaction will help dissolve the limescale. Leave the mixture on for a few minutes and then scrub the toilet thoroughly with a brush.

Citric acid will also help. It is an effective tool for removing limescale. Just dissolve 100 grams of citric acid in 1 litre of water. Pour the mixture into the toilet bowl and leave it for several hours. Then scrub the toilet with a brush.

Experts advise pouring vinegar into the toilet tank once a month.

To clean and remove the remaining plaque inside the toilet tank, you need to drain the water, turn off the tap so that it does not get inside and pour the vinegar into a spray bottle. Then start spraying the vinegar onto the walls of the cistern. Leave the vinegar to work for one to two hours. Then take a long-handled brush and scrub the cistern thoroughly.

Run water into the cistern and flush it down the toilet several times to get rid of the vinegar smell.

"This proven technique allows you to effectively remove limescale from toilets and put an end to unpleasant odours that can emanate from pipes," the report says.

