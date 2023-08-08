Just pour a glass of this product down the toilet and limescale will disappear

A lot of limestone accumulates in the toilet, which makes cleaning long and tiring. But you should not worry if you arm yourself with really effective means.

Sante Plus has come up with an effective cleaning ingredient that isn't white vinegar or baking soda. It is about the popular Coke drink.

Read also: So that the fried does not smell: these natural ingredients will help with a common problem in the kitchen

Coke is a surprisingly effective tool for removing limescale from the toilet. The drink contains citric acid, which is known to remove stains, as well as carbonic and phosphoric acids, which can dissolve layers of limescale and mineral deposits.

Video of the day

Pour a large bottle of cola down the toilet and let it work all day. Ideally, leave it overnight. Brush it off in the morning and flush.

This carbonated drink can also be used to treat surfaces such as taps, kettles or shower heads.

What are other effective means of removing limescale in the toilet?

Several other methods for stubborn toilet limescale stains will help you remove them in minutes. Here are some of the most popular:

1. Lemon. Like vinegar, lemon gradually destroys limescale deposits and you don't need to scrub the surface. The effectiveness of lemon juice on limestone is also confirmed by the composition of citric acid. Thus, citric acid from lemon juice left on the limestone layer long enough can be very effective.

2. Sandpaper is a manual method that does not require much effort. Its material is abrasive enough to clean the walls.

First, put on rubber gloves to get to the area where the limescale usually forms. Scrub the stubborn limescale stain until it is completely gone, then flush it down the toilet.

We will remind you that one of the most difficult places to clean in the kitchen is the hood. It collects a lot of grease, dust and other dirt. To know how to clean it properly, read our material.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!