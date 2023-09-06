Simple and ingenious: how to line baking parchment on a baking tray

Here is a valuable tip from Australian baker Laura Foo, who will show you how to prepare your baking parchment for use. This simple life hack will make your cooking even more convenient.

Cooking parchment is an indispensable attribute in any kitchen, but it can often be capricious and pop out of its mould when you try to spread it out. To avoid this problem and ensure that the parchment is evenly distributed in the bottom of your tin, you should follow this simple tip shared by a baker on TikTok.

The first step is to prepare the parchment itself. Typically, parchment comes in large rolls or sheets. Take out the required amount of parchment for your mould.

This is where Laura Foo reveals her valuable tip. Before you put the parchment in the mould, crumple it. To do this, you need to roll or simply bend the parchment several times in the rolls, making it more flexible.

Now that your parchment is more flexible and soft, it is easier to shape. Put it into the mould as you normally would and you will notice that the parchment is now evenly distributed and does not pop out.

You can enjoy convenient and hassle-free cooking with baking parchment thanks to a simple but effective tip from Laura Foo.

