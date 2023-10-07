During the autumn months, it is extremely important to take care of your health, exercise actively, and boost your immune system. To do this, you don't have to go to the pharmacy and buy vitamin complexes - often, it's better to pay attention to natural products that contain the necessary vitamins.

For example, one of these healthy foods is viburnum and rose hips, which can be prepared for winter preservation. theLime shares two simple ways to prepare these berries and tells about their beneficial properties.

Viburnum grated with sugar

Ingredients for 4 0.5 liter jars:

Viburnum (2 kg)

Sugar (1.3 l)

Preparation:

Beforehand, sterilize the jars in any convenient way: in a microwave, oven, or by steaming. Pick the viburnum berries after the first frost to get rid of the unpleasant bitterness. Rinse them under running water, allowing excess liquid to drain off. Then clean the berries from the twigs in a deep bowl. Using a potato masher, blender, or food processor, puree the viburnum. Then put it through a sieve to remove the seeds and skin. Add sugar to the resulting viburnum puree and mix thoroughly until all the crystals dissolve. Fill clean and dry jars with the grated viburnum and sugar. Close the lids and store in a cool place, such as the refrigerator.

Whole viburnum berries

Ingredients for a 3 liter jar:

Viburnum (2.2 kg)

Sugar (0.5 l)

Preparation:

Rinse the viburnum berries under running water and let the excess liquid drain off. Then clean the berries from the twigs in a deep bowl. For a 3 liter jar, pour 1 tbsp of sugar to the bottom, add some berries and shake the jar to distribute the sugar evenly among the berries. Repeat this process until the jar is filled to the top. There should be a layer of sugar at the very end of the surface. Cover the berries in the jar with a nylon lid and store.

