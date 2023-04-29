You will bring poverty and disease: never put these things on the table

When you are celebrating something at the table or just gathering with your loved ones, an empty bottle is placed on the floor. Where did this folk sign come from?

After all, many times our grandmothers or other older people forbade returning an empty bottle to the table. Because the consequences of this can be very sad.

What can happen if you don't put an empty bottle under the table

If you empty a bottle but leave it on the table, your family may experience a real "black streak". What problems await:

unhappiness in the family;

poverty will come into your home, and financial well-being and prosperity will leave it;

can attract diseases to the house;

for women, an empty bottle on the table means problems with childbearing;

an evil spirit or a curse can settle in an empty bottle, which will then bring bad luck.

How to explain the sign

Many people believe that empty bottles on the table are bad luck for the house and its inhabitants. If they are placed on the table, the hostess will not have anything to cover the table with.

In addition, it used to be believed that if the hostess left an empty bottle on the table, the guests should thank her for the reception and go home.

For the most part, empty bottles take up free space on the table and disturb guests. Therefore, it is very easy to break or touch them.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

