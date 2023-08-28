You'll attract bad luck: five things you shouldn't lend to your friends

Not all things can be lent to your closest friends, as this can lead to negative consequences.

Clothing

Exchanging or borrowing clothes has its limitations, because they retain energy, both positive and negative. That is, when you give away your T-shirt, you give away a piece of yourself.

Shoes

Most energy is accumulated in shoes. If you do plan to borrow shoes, it is better to do so only with those that have not been worn for a long time. But selling shoes is fine. You get money for it, so the connection with things disappears.

Jewellery

You shouldn't let others wear your jewellery. Stones and metals can also absorb the energy of the owner. So, when you return the jewellery, it can become a source of negative energy for you.

Salt

Salt should not be borrowed either. Salt crystals store memory and absorb energy. There are also many rituals and signs associated with salt, so it's best not to borrow it.

Bread

You shouldn't lend the last loaf of bread in the house (or any last things and objects in the house), otherwise you can bring bad luck on yourself. You should also not pass the bread over the threshold, so as not to lose family happiness. It is also not recommended to borrow bread after sunset, as this can lead to problems.

