It will bring trouble: What things are strictly forbidden to show guests

Every object around us has its own energy that can affect our lives. Therefore, it is worth paying attention to a few things that are better not to show your guests, as they can bring negative energy and unhappiness with them.

It is useful to pay attention to what we show our guests and avoid showing things that can carry negative energy, Ukr.Media reports.

Works in progress. It is commonly believed that showing guests unfinished work or projects in the house can bring negative energy and problems. If you have unfinished business, it's best to temporarily hide them from the eyes of your guests to avoid possible shortcomings and bad luck;

Broken objects and fragments are considered a symbol of misfortune and trouble. Showing your guests broken crockery or other broken things can attract negative energy and lead to accidents;

Open scissors. It is believed that open scissors can symbolise conflict and quarrel. Therefore, if you notice that you have left the scissors open, it is better to close them to avoid possible disagreements or quarrels with your guests;

Empty pockets or empty wallets are associated with lack of money and poverty. Therefore, you should not show them to your guests, so as not to attract financial difficulties;

Cobwebs are considered a symbol of neglect. Its presence in the house can cause bad luck and financial difficulties in life. Therefore, you should keep your home clean;

Broken mirrors are considered to be a symbol of bad luck and attracting negative energy. It is important to note that broken mirrors should not be kept in your home.

An empty kettle is considered a symbol of lack and limited opportunities. Be sure to leave a minimum of water in the kettle. Thus, it can symbolise sufficiency and prosperity.

