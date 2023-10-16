It can lead to health problems: Which people are not allowed to drink instant coffee

Many of us love coffee and drink it several times a day. Some people in this category choose brewed coffee, while others prefer instant coffee because of its speed of preparation and affordable price.

However, it is important to understand that instant coffee is not suitable for everyone. In the article, TSN examined who should refrain from drinking instant coffee and why this drink may be less healthy.

Instant coffee: Benefits and harms

It should be understood that instant coffee is made from coffee beans that may have damage or other defects, and therefore cannot be sold in their original state. During production, flavorings, milk powder, and sugar (if it is a three-in-one coffee) are added to the coffee for the convenience of consumers. This means that you don't have to spend time and money on purchasing these ingredients separately.

During the production of instant coffee, almost all essential oils and nutrients are removed from the coffee beans. To ensure good water solubility during brewing, coffee is subjected to numerous treatments, which results in the loss of many beneficial trace elements. In addition, instant coffee usually has a much lower caffeine content than natural coffee.

It's important to note that there are three types of instant coffee: powdered, granular, and freeze-dried, and it doesn't really matter which type you consume. They all have similar characteristics in terms of health effects. The advantage of such coffee may be its mild diuretic effect, which helps to remove excess fluid from the body.

Who should avoid instant coffee

Since instant coffee contains a lot of preservatives, stabilizers, and various additives, it can have several negative aspects, so it is important to understand who should avoid this drink.

Psychological dependence and effects on the nervous system: Instant coffee can cause psychological dependence and have a negative impact on the central nervous system. Therefore, it is better to refrain from drinking it if you have problems or diseases of the central nervous system. High blood pressure: Instant coffee can lead to high blood pressure, which can be harmful to the cardiovascular system. People with blood pressure problems should avoid this drink. Leaching calcium from the body: Instant coffee can lead to the removal of calcium from the body, which can lead to brittle bones and joint pain. Stomach and intestinal irritation: This beverage can irritate the lining and walls of the stomach, so people with stomach and intestinal problems should also avoid instant coffee.

Remember that the choice of coffee should always be individualized and depends on your health and personal preferences. Instant coffee may be tasty and convenient, but for some people, it is better to consider its possible health effects.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

