Will lead to loss of money: why you shouldn't put your keys in your wallet

Many people consider a wallet to be the perfect place to store keys and flat, miniature tools.

It's really convenient: all the important things are stored in one place, including keys, money and plastic cards. But despite the signs, many people refrain from keeping their keys in their wallets.

It is believed that a wallet is not a place to keep anything but money.

According to popular beliefs, the keys in a wallet can have a negative impact on a person's financial fate.

It is believed that this tool can impede the flow of money and lead to its loss.

However, there is a rational explanation for this. When keys are kept in a wallet, they can become damaged or have holes in them that can cause coins to fall out.

Also, a key in a wallet can leave scratches on plastic cards.

In addition, if you lose your wallet, you will not only lose your money, but also your apartment keys.

