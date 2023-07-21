Prytula puts up for auction 'Budanov's map' with divided Russia (video)

Volunteer Serhiy Prytula has announced an auction for the famous map from the office of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. It is a map with the Russian Federation divided into parts.

The funds will be used to purchase 5 EOS UAV complexes for the DIU. Prytula announced this on his Facebook page.

"For more than a year, our foundation has not raised funds for the needs of the military through an auction... The time has come for the famous "Budanov's card". Kyrylo Oleksiyovych gave us an item with a visualisation of the future of Russia that was dear to him, so that we could turn it into drones for the DIU's attack aircraft," the volunteer said.

The auction will take place on 23 July, Sunday, live on Prytula's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The auction is scheduled to start at 19.00. According to him, there is already a first bid of UAH 400,000.

"We will start from this amount during the online auction," Prytula said.

Earlier, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov shared his forecast for 2023. According to him, the new year could be a victorious one for our country.

