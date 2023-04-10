Natural psychologists: 3 dog breeds that are the best stress relievers

The observation of dogs about the mood and well-being of their owners is amazing. Even if you do not notice it, it does not mean that your dog is indifferent to your condition.

Recently, canister therapy is gaining more and more popularity - it is a method of rehabilitation that uses specially trained dogs. This psychotherapeutic technique is based on the interaction of a person with mental and psychosomatic disorders with certain breeds of dogs that can help reduce anxiety and overcome stress.

Labrador is one of these dog breeds. These dogs have developed abilities, thanks to which they can sense when their owners are upset, and thanks to their high intelligence, they can save them from depression. Labradors also get along well with children, and their passion for hugs can clear a person's aura of negative emotions. Therefore, having a labrador at home, you will definitely smile more often and enjoy positive moments.

Another dog breed used in canister therapy is the Husky. These dogs have a high level of understanding of human emotions and get along well with children. They can be used in therapy for autistic children, and their interaction with people has a positive effect on the development of the central nervous system. Communicating with a husky can help reduce the risk of depression and anxiety disorders, and improve mood and overall happiness.

You should also pay attention to such a breed as the poodle. These energetic animals can take away all the negativity from their owner, giving him positive emotions in return. Poodles are known for their fun and cheerfulness, and their appearance can instantly lift your mood. Despite the fact that outwardly they are not formidable and small in size, they provide a sense of security to their owners. Being around a poodle can help you forget about depression forever because these attentive and intelligent dogs always take care of their owners and do not let them get bored or think about bad things.

Dog breeds such as golden retrievers, beagles, boxers, and others are also used in canister therapy. The Golden Retriever, for example, has an innate ability to understand people's emotions, and their friendliness and gentleness make them great companions for therapeutic work with children and adults. Beagles, in turn, are known for their abilities in working with the hearing impaired, as they have a developed sense of smell and can assist in various types of search activities.

