Prince Harry wanted to interview Putin about his upbringing and childhood trauma

It has been reported that Prince Harry planned to interview Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg and even Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about their upbringing and childhood trauma on a Spotify podcast. The Duke of Sussex also aimed to communicate with Pope Francis.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

The team that worked on the Prince's podcasts had questions about the practicality and feasibility of interviewing these people, especially given that Zuckerberg and the president of the aggressor country would not openly share details of their childhood with him.

The topic of the podcasts was to be the childhood of controversial figures and how they became the men they are today.

It is worth noting that Harry's desire to talk to Putin looked particularly strange given that at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he and his wife Meghan expressed support for our country.

So far, the Duke of Sussex has not released any solo podcasts on Spotify, although he signed a multi-million dollar deal with them back in 2020. The company terminated its cooperation with Meghan Markle, his wife, without extending the second season of her podcast Archetypes, in which she talked to famous women.

