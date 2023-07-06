Bring good luck and decorate the garden: top 6 trees to plant on the site

If you plant the right plants on the site, they will bring happiness and good luck to the house, as well as have a beneficial effect on the health of the garden.

Rowan

Our ancestors considered rowan to be a powerful talisman against evil forces. This tree improves mood and hormonal levels. Rowan is a symbol of the feminine and helps women to endure difficulties more easily. In addition, it is a good honey plant. And, of course, we can't help but mention the delicious rowan berries, which are used to make tinctures, jams, and teas.

Acacia

Acacia tea and acacia honey are very healthy, and its aroma is incredibly pleasant. Acacia improves soil quality and is a good honey plant. It is considered a symbol of fertility and cures infertility.

Larch

It has positive energy and relieves stress. Larch cones, needles and bark are good for the heart, immunity and digestion.

Viburnum

Viburnum is endowed with positive energy. It brings happiness to the family. In addition, viburnum berries are very good for health.

Pear

It symbolizes longevity, happy motherhood and a strong marriage. In addition, it benefits the berry plot: it protects raspberries, currants and grapes from rot and pests.

Alder

Improves soil quality. Alder leaves and bark can be used as an antibacterial and wound healing agent.

It is believed that this tree has good energy, relieves stress and negativity.

