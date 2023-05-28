They will bring quarrels, troubles and diseases: never accept these plants as a gift for your room

Some houseplants cannot be accepted as gifts. We're talking about sick and frail potted plants, old ones, and certain species.

According to popular beliefs, if you accept potted flowers that are wilting or diseased, they can bring negative energy into the house. They will infect other plants and the entire home with negativity.

Read also: What not to do in a medical institution: 10 hospital signs

It is believed that Monday is a bad day to receive a flowerpot as a gift. On this day, you can take on other people's fears and negative thoughts along with the flower.

Video of the day

Also, don't take old flowerpots, as they get used to the previous environment. In a new home, it may be difficult for them to adjust to the new atmosphere.

If you are given a gift of potted flowers that are sick or not feeling well, it is better not to accept it. Otherwise, the plant can drain vitality and health from the person.

In addition, you shouldn't accept potted plants from someone you don't trust. If you do accept such a gift, give coins or another gift in return.

Read also: Hide your hair behind an icon to avoid trouble: interesting folk signs of Ukrainians about their appearance

Violets are not the best gift, although they act as a lucky family talisman. This plant is very sensitive to changes in energy, so it is allowed to be given to relatives. Strangers can only be given violets that were immediately purchased in a store.

Palm trees and indoor plants that curl and "creep", i.e. vines and ivy, are considered to be bad luck and lead to quarrels, conflicts and divorce.

Under no circumstances should you give a money tree from your home to envious friends, jealous relatives, or colleagues. This will deprive you of your energy and financial well-being.

Read also: Get out of the house immediately: 10 things you can't get rich from

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Телеграм-channel!