Belonged to the Harappan civilisation: 4000-year-old sarcophagi on legs found in India

During excavations on the left bank of the Yamuna River, 70 kilometres from the Indian capital, archaeologists found a 4000-year-old tomb with sarcophagi on legs. All of them belong to the late Harappan period of Indian history.

This is reported by the News Network Archaeology.

The Harappan or Indus civilisation is considered to be the third oldest after the Egyptian and Mesopotamian ones.

The sarcophagi are coffins on legs that contained female remains. They also contained a bow, a bracelet made of semiprecious stones, gold necklaces and ceramics.

