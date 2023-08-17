Typically, jacket potatoes are cooked in the oven for over an hour. However, there is one cooking secret that ensures a crispy yet fluffy texture in no time at all.

Experienced chefs say that it takes only 20 minutes to cook perfect jacket potatoes.

Choose starchy potatoes for the fluffiest texture. This type of potato has a low moisture content, which helps create the desired light and fluffy texture.

Wash and peel the potatoes under cold water, using a brush if necessary to remove dirt and debris. The next step is to preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

After that, experts recommended piercing the raw potatoes all over the surface to allow steam to escape during cooking. Before you rush straight into the oven, the most important step in cooking jacket potatoes is to use the microwave for just five minutes.

Heat the potatoes in the microwave for five minutes and remove them before rubbing the skin with a little olive oil or melted butter.

Finally, it's time to bake the softened blades in the oven for a short time - just 10-15 minutes. To ensure the perfect texture, check the potatoes by gently squeezing the sides before turning off the oven.

