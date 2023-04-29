Cook real Ukrainian porridge outdoors: the chef shares a recipe for delicious kulesh

Famous Ukrainian chef Volodymyr Yaroslavsky shared a recipe for a delicious kulesh. This is the traditional porridge that the Cossacks used to eat during campaigns.

The chef showed on Instagram how to prepare the dish outdoors. You can do it too! All you need are the necessary ingredients, a cauldron, and a good mood.

Ingredients:

lard - 200 g;

pork brisket - 500-600 g

carrots - 500 g;

onion - 500 g;

millet - 500 g;

eggs - 3-5 pcs;

salt, black pepper;

almost 3 liters of water;

herbs (parsley, dill, green onions).

How to cook kulesh:

1. Take the bacon and chop it finely, then fry it over low heat until it is cooked.

2. Cut the brisket into pieces and fry with spices. You can replace this meat with a combination of bacon and shoulder.

3. Chop the carrots separately and add them to the cauldron. When it is fried, add the chopped onion.

4. When all the ingredients are fried to a beautiful golden color, you can add millet and water (not all at first, but only 2-2.5 liters).

5. After bringing to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer under the lid for about 1.5 hours, stirring occasionally.

6. When everything is ready, pour in the eggs and stir. Wait for the dish to boil again, and then add the herbs and mix well.

Yaroslavsky explained that you should get a fairly thick, rich soup that is immediately ready to serve.

UAportal also offers to cook boryshnyk, a pie made of potatoes and corn gr its with a sauce of butter and salted cheese. In the old days, boryshnyk was a substitute for bread for Hutsuls in the meadows.

