Hot water and a knife: how to revive cut hydrangeas if they wilt in a vase

Cut hydrangeas can wilt quite quickly, especially when exposed to heat. However, don't throw the flowers in the trash.

TikTok user Tori Weszer has shared a life hack to extend the life of flowers in a vase. According to her, you will need a knife and hot water.

"Don't throw away those wilted hydrangeas. I know they look sad, but I have a way to revive them," the woman urged.

Read also: Gardeners explained how to easily revive wilted hydrangeas

First, you need to cut each stem diagonally with as sharp an angle as possible. Then you should put the flowers in water.

Video of the day

She pointed out that to do this, you need to take almost boiling water. Hydrangeas should stand in the water for about 45 minutes, after which the bouquet will "come to life".

As a reminder, we have already written about 6 plants that do not require special care.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!