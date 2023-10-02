Causes of melanoma: 5 signs of dangerous moles

Do you like to bask in the sun and consider your tan to be your highlight?

Perhaps your skin is decorated with dozens of moles?

In thiscase, you should know that melanoma is the most common type of skin cancer , with a very low chance ofsurvival. UV rays play an important role in the development of this dangerous disease.

According to the American Cancer Society , 97,610 new cases of melanoma were diagnosed in theUnited States alone in 2023. In recent decades, the incidence of melanoma has been growing at an unprecedented rate.

According to scientists, women aged 30 to 40 and people over 50 are at particular risk.

How to recognize dangerous moles?

Melanoma as a sentence: what are your risks of getting sick

Melanoma is one of the most dangerous types of skin cancer that develops in melanocyte cells. They produce melanin, the pigment that gives the skin its color. Melanoma can also form in the eyes, nose, and throat.

Scientists do not yet know the exact cause of melanoma. According to doctors, exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight and tanning lamps increases the risk of developing the disease. Limiting UV exposure significantly reduces the risk of developing melanoma.

Doctors say that the mortality rate from melanoma has decreased significantly in recent decades from 2011 to 2020, thanks to modern advances in treatment: by about 5% per year in adults under the age of 50 and by 3% annually in people over 50.

Compared to black people, melanoma is 20 times more common in white people. The risk of developing the disease for white people is about 2.6%, and for black people 0.6%.

The risk of melanoma increases with age: 65 years is the average age of people at the time of diagnosis. However, melanoma often occurs even among those under 30. According to American scientists, melanoma is especially common in young women.

Recognize the danger: moles will tell you

The only condition for successful treatment of melanoma is to detect it at an early stage. It can develop on any part of the body, but most often melanomas develop in places that are most often exposed to sunlight, especially in summer: on the back, legs, arms, and face. Melanomas can also occur on the bottom of the soles of the feet, palms of the hands, and nails. Latent melanomas are often diagnosed in people with dark or dark skin.

The first signs of melanoma are often

change in size, shape, and color of a pre-existing mole

development of a new pigmented growth

It is worth noting that melanoma can also develop on normal-looking skin. Normal moles are usually a uniform brown or black color with a clear border line separating the mole from the skin. They are no larger than 6 mm in diameter, oval or round in shape.

Many moles appear in childhood, and new ones can form up to about 40 years of age. Most people have 10 to 40 moles in adulthood. They may change in appearance over time, and some may even disappear over time.

There are several defining characteristics that doctors believe may indicate melanoma:

Asymmetrical shape: irregularly shaped moles, for example, two completely different looking halves.

Uneven border. Look for moles with uneven, jagged borders - these are signs of melanoma.

Color change. Growths with several shades or uneven color distribution can be dangerous.

The diameter of moles larger than 6 mm is a dangerous sign.

Rapid change in shape or color. Dangerous moles can also cause itching or bleeding.

Malignant moles differ significantly in appearance from healthy moles. Some may show all the changes listed above, while others may have only one or two unusual signs.

Hidden melanomas: what to be afraid of

Melanomas can also develop on areas of the body that are not exposed to UV rays, such as between the toes, on the feet, palms, scalp, or genitals. They are often called hidden melanomas because they occur in places most people would not even think to check. Latent melanomas most often appear in people with darker skin.

Latent melanomas are of the following types:

Melanoma under the nail, acral lentiginous melanoma is a rare form of melanoma that can occur under the fingernail or toenail. It can also be found on the palms of the hands or lower legs. This type of melanoma is most common in people of Asian descent, dark-skinned people, and people with dark skin pigment.

Mucous membrane melanoma develops on the mucous membranes of the nose, mouth, esophagus, anus, urinary tract, and vagina. It is extremely difficult to detect because it can be easily confused with other diseases.

Melanoma of the eye most often occurs in the choroid, the layer under the white of the eye. The disease can cause changes in vision and can be diagnosed during an eye examination.

Themystery of melanoma origin

Melanoma occurs when there are abnormalities in melanocyte cells. In a healthy body, new cells push old cells to the surface of the skin, where they die and eventually fall off.

When DNA damage develops in the cells, new cells can multiply uncontrollably and eventually form cancer cells. Scientists do not fully understand what damages DNA in skin cells and how it leads to melanoma.

It is likely that melanoma is influenced by a combination of factors, including environmental and genetic factors. However, doctors believe that exposure to UV rays is the main cause of melanoma. Since there are latent melanomas, UV radiation is not the only risk factor for developing the disease.

What other factors increase the risk of developing melanoma

Light skin. People with fair skin have a minimal amount of melanin in their skin, so it can be more affected by UV radiation. If you have blond or red hair, light eyes, and are prone to freckles or sunburn, you are more likely to get melanoma than someone with darker skin. However, melanoma can develop in people with darker skin, including Hispanics and blacks.

Atendency to sunburn with blisters can increase the risk of developing melanoma.

Excessive exposure to UV radiation from the sun and tanning beds can increase the risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma.

Living closer to the equator or at higher altitudes. People who live closer to the Earth's equator, where the sun's rays are direct, are more susceptible to the negative effects of UV radiation than those who live in the north or south. This also applies to those who live at high altitudes.

You have too many common and unusual moles. Having more than 50 common moles on your body indicates an increased risk of developing melanoma. Unusual moles also increase the risk of developing melanoma.

Family history of melanoma. If your blood relatives have had melanoma, you are also more likely to get it.

Weakened immune system. People with a weakened immune system are at an increased risk of developing melanoma and other skin cancers. The situation can be aggravated by medications to suppress the immune system, as well as diseases that weaken the immune system, such as AIDS.

How to protect yourself from melanoma

To reduce your risk of developing melanoma and other skin cancers, you should first avoid the sun in the middle of the day. For many North Americans, the sun's rays are most dangerous between 10:00 and 16:00. Therefore, you should choose a different time for your outdoor activities, even in winter when the sky is cloudy.

Avoiding the bright sun will help prevent sunburn, which causes skin damage and increases the risk of developing skin cancer. Excessive sunbathing can also cause skin cancer.

Be sure to use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 all year round. Choose your wardrobe more carefully. Even though we are used to dressing lightly in summer, doctors recommend wearing thick, light-colored clothing made of natural fabrics that covers your arms and legs.

A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays are your best friends in the summer heat.

Avoid tanning salons, accept the fact that beautiful skin is healthy skin, and tanning will definitely not increase your health. Tanning lamps emit ultraviolet rays, which are considered to be the main trigger of melanoma.

"Examine your skin often, carefully examine your moles, freckles, and age spots," doctors recommend. After all, melanoma can be successfully treated only in the early stages. Tens of thousands of people die of skin cancer every year. According to statistics, those who live in countries where the sun shines brightly all year round suffer the most. This is a pretty good reason to love safe tanning and give up tanning beds.