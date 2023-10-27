The last magnetic storm of October is approaching: what is the power and dangerous dates

October was rich in magnetic storms. There were already four of them. However, it is worth preparing for a new geomagnetic strike as it will be the last one this month.

Daily video

According to meteoagent.com, geomagnetic fluctuations are expected to be at the "yellow level" from October 27 to 30:

October 27 - K-index 2 (weak solar storm)

October 28 - K-index 2 (weak solar storm)

October 29 - K-index 2 (weak solar storm)

October 30 - K-index 2 (weak solar storm)

Read also: NASA: humanity will know how a killer solar storm will hit the Earth in 30 minutes

What are magnetic storms and how do they occur?

Magnetic storms are caused by damage to the Earth's magnetic field due to solar flares. Changes in the magnetic field affect human health and telecommunication devices.

Weather-dependent people can feel even the slightest fluctuations. Therefore, it is especially important to take care of yourself on such days.

To feel better on such dangerous days, you need to follow simple rules:

Drink more pure water and herbal/green tea.

Give up coffee, alcohol, cigarettes, and hookah.

Eat more seasonal vegetables and herbs, and less fried, spicy, and fatty foods.

Give preference to walks in the fresh air and sports.

Ventilate the room regularly and take a contrast shower before going to bed.

Avoid stress and conflicts and be less nervous.

As a reminder, when birds and other animals make seasonal migrations, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!