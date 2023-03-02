'Turned into pieces of iron': the Black Zaporozhians showed of the destruction of two enemy tanks

Ukrainian defenders eliminated two more Russian tanks. They posted a video of the enemy's equipment in flames on Facebook.

It turned out that the destruction of Russian tanks was the work of fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians. These courageous soldiers as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defend our country from the enemy.

Read also: Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed six enemy tanks in the Luhansk region overnight

"Persistence, patience, a pinch of inspiration. It's enough to turn two Russian tanks into pieces of iron," our defenders commented on the footage of the elimination of enemy tanks.

Video of the day

Soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade also showed a video of a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar in flames. Enemy equipment was destroyed in Vuhledar.

Note: A 240-mm self-propelled mortar 2C4 Tyulpan is designed to destroy fortifications, as well as destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Tactical and technical characteristics:

Crew - 5/6

Mass, t - 27.5

Maximum firing range, km – 9.6/18

Rate of fire, rounds/min. - 1

Ammunition, rounds- 40

Ammunition exported, ext. - 20

Projectile mass, kg – 130.7

Elevation angle, deg. - from 50 to 80

Angle of horizontal guidance, deg. - 23

Basic chassis – SAM "Kolo"

Engine power, hp - 520

Maximum road speed, km/h – 62.8

Recall that earlier, Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction tracked down the Russian invaders who were setting up their positions with a drone. The enemy was eliminated by an accurate drop from the drone.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!