Turns into a wheel: the reed snake has developed a unique way to escape from danger (photo, video)

Researchers have found out that a certain species of snake uses a strange escape technique when in danger. In particular, the dwarf reed snake (Pseudorabdion longiceceps) accelerates its escape by "turning" into a wheel.

This was reported by a group of researchers led by biologist Evan Seng Huat Kua from the University of Sabah in Malaysia. Their scientific work was published in Biotropica.

Biologists note that they had only heard about this behavior of warblers before. And for the first time, they documented the reptile's strange transformation.

It is noted that the pygmy reed snake is a nocturnal animal that hides in leaf litter or under logs during the day. Growing to a tiny 23 centimeters in length, it is "the perfect snack for predators", including birds and other snakes.

So, crossing a mountain road in Malaysia one evening in August 2019, researchers accidentally came across one such specimen. As they approached, the snake rolled over and began to form a "wheel", running away quickly.

"It got scared, twisted its body into a loop, and started rolling to try to escape. The snake raced about 1.5 meters in less than 5 seconds down the road. It was able to gain speed and quickly cover more ground," the researchers describe this case.

Judging from the description of the snake's actions, it first twists its body into an S-shape, and then launches the front half of its body into the air, pushing its tail against the ground. The snake's body rises in the air, then it touches the ground with its head, sticks its tail forward, and folds its head and neck, preparing to "jump" again. At the same time, the snake throws the coils of its body forward one after another several times.

Researchers note that such a "life hack" from a warbler can have a number of advantages. , in particular, such circular movements allow her to move faster. And also - in this way, she confuses predators. In addition, by reducing the contact with the ground, the snake almost does not leave its smell, and nocturnal predators sniffing out the prey cannot find it.

